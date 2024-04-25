NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers – Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee, and Cam Atkinson

Will Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee be the Philadelphia Flyers long-term plans?

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: Morgan Frost was in John Tortorella’s doghouse this season. He came out of being a frequent scratch okay but struggled down the stretch. Will the 24-year-old be in the Flyers long-term plans? Frost has a year left on his contract at $2.1 million.

Forward Joel Farabee has four years left on his contract at $5 million per season. The 24-year-old finished the season with one point in his last 12 games and was in the bottom six for 13 of their final 14 games. The last three games he was on the fourth line.

Flyers GM Daniel Briere said on Friday that the Flyers could look to make a hockey trade or two this offseason. Briere did comment on how well Frost handled his situation this year, while saying Farabee didn’t develop as well as they had hoped this season and that they expect more for him.

NHL Rumors: Teams Looking For Coaches To Follow Flyers Footsteps

Is Cam Atkinson‘s time in Philadelphia coming to an end?

Jonathan Bailey of Philadelphia Hockey Now: 34-year-old Philadelphia Flyers forward was a healthy scratch 12 times this season and didn’t record a point in their final 23 games. His time with the Flyers could be coming to an end.

“It’s unlike any situation I’ve ever been in in my career,” Atkinson said of his season with the Flyers. “I have one more year left on my contract. I know the player I am. I’ll never lose sight in who I am and what has made me the player I am today, and what’s gotten me to this level.

“I still feel like I have a lot of juice left in the tank, for the right situation.”

NHL Rumors: Avs, Blues, Red Wings, Penguins, Wild, Flyers, Kraken, Blue Jackets, Ducks, and Panthers

GM Danny Briere and coach John Tortorella wouldn’t commit to Atkinson being back next season. Atkinson could be a buyout candidate.