NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, and the Anaheim Ducks

Seattle Kraken coaching staff’s future isn’t guaranteed

ESPN: Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis wouldn’t confirm if Dave Hakstol and his coaching staff will be back as they continue to evaluate the season.

“There’s a lot of things we have to look at and factor in, and we’ll continue to do that in the next few weeks.”

And when asked specifically about coach Hakstol, Francis added:

“Well, you’re going to read into that one way or the other, but this is the process we do every year and that’s what we’re in right now.”

The Anaheim Ducks will be look for speed and grit for their bottom-six

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek said that they are looking to add more speed and grit to their bottom-six.

Verbeek adds that they would like to add a right-handed defenseman to go along with their full complement of left-handed defensemen.

Derek Lee: Verbeek: “Successful playoff teams have a good distribution of scoring from their bottom-6 forwards. Their bottom-6 forwards are contributing and helping the top-6 forwards when it comes to performing under pressure all the time to provide that scoring.”

It was hard for Trevor Zegras to not see the trade rumors

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: Trevor Zegras had a tough season with injuries and missing training camp due to not have a contract. He had groin/abdominal issues, and a broken ankle this past season. He also had to deal with the speculation about his future with the Anaheim Ducks. Zegras has been linked to the Montreal Canadiens.

“You see it,” Zegras said. “It’s hard not to see. Definitely sucks. I think you can always control what you can control. When there are certain teams that there are rumors to, obviously it goes in a different direction so to speak.”

GM Pat Verbeek said back in March that he wasn’t shopping Zegras and that he wasn’t getting calls from teams about him ahead of the trade deadline. Zegras said that he hasn’t spoken to Verbeek about the trade speculations.