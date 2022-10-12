Betway Bets of the Day — Oct 12, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.



Our first bet of the day will be taking Nathan MacKinnon to take over 4.5 shots on goal. This line sits -112.

Nathan MacKinnon loves shooting the puck. This line may seem high, but the truth is that it’s pretty easily attainable.

Last year, he averaged 4.6 shots on goal in the regular season and a staggering 5.85 in the playoffs.

Tonight, the Avs take on the Chicago Blackhawks who are in full-on tank mode in their hunt for Connor Bedard. Look for MacKinnon to hit this prop tonight.

Our second bet of the day will be taking another shot prop: Auston Matthews to take over 4.5 shots on goal. This line sits at +100.

Similarly to MacKinnon, Matthews loves to shoot the puck. Last year in the regular season, he averaged 4.7 shots on goal per game. That number dipped to 4.14 shots per game in the playoffs, but he shouldn’t have much issue tonight.

The Montreal Canadiens gave up the third most shots against per hour last year, and they haven’t gotten much better.

Look for both to hit those props tonight.

Record: 2-0-0 (+1.74u)