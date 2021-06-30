NHL Rumors: Flyers and Seth Jones … Bruins and Jack Eichel

Philadelphia rumors with Seth Jones not going away…

Ryan Gilbert of Philadelphia Hockey NOW: The Philadelphia Flyers’ quest to find a replacement for Matt Niskanen continues. Chuck Fletcher focuses his energy on trying to acquire Seth Jones. At least, those are the rumors anyway.

It is rumored that Philadelphia “is definitely working at it”.

What does that mean exactly? Simply, the Flyers are feeling the pinch of wanting to get this done as soon as possible. Consider that the expansion draft is just a few weeks away. This will come up fast.

Many in the Flyers’ organization feel that they could bounce back quickly from last season’s trainwreck. An aggressive big splash, like acquiring a Seth Jones, could go a long way.

Columbus will not take a cheap offer here as Jones does have one more year at a more palatable $5.4 million AAV. Jones is just 27-years-old as well.

These rumors will keep on swirling until a deal of some sort is made — whether it is with Philadelphia or someone else.

The Jack Eichel sweepstakes and the Boston Bruins?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: Everyone takes on rumors when it comes to Jack Eichel these days.

Simply, the Boston Bruins do not have the pieces Buffalo needs. This is especially true if Kevyn Adams insists the Sabres want at least four to six components to make a deal.

There may be one player that does change that trade dynamic. That would be David Pastrnak.

Pastrnak is on the last year of a deal that pays just $6.6 million AAV. Surely, he will want a hearty raise when his contract comes up. It boils down to do the Bruins want to have a winger making nearly $10 million possibly without a center in 3-4 years. Or do they want a $10 million center without a top-six right-winger?

Talk about an interesting conundrum.

Honestly, that may be the only way Boston could acquire the services of Jack Eichel at this point. What happens next? Who knows?