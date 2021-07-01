NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Flyers, Blue Jackets, Predators and Maple Leafs

Blackhawks and Keith working on a deal to a team out West

Elliotte Friedman: There have been rumblings of the Chicago Blackhawks talking to teams in the Pacific Northwest or Western Canada about a potential Duncan Keith trade.

Keith and the Blackhawks are working together to find a team that he good with playing for.

Puck Pedia: Keith has two years remaining on his deal at a $5.54 million salary cap hit.

Cap Friendly: Keith’s total salary for the final two years of his 13-year contract is only $3.6 million.

2021-22: $2.1 million

2022-23: $1.5 million

Cap Friendly: Keith has full no-movement clause so has control on where he ends up.

Flyers have had serious talks with Blue Jackets

The Fourth Period: Multiple reports have the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Philadelphia Flyers have held serious contract talks about defenseman Seth Jones. The Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets are believed to also have shown some interest in Jones.

It’s not known what kind of package the Blue Jackets are trying to get for Jones. It’s also not known if an interested team will get permission to speak with Jones about a possible extension before a trade is finalized.

The Flyers could be willing to part with Travis Sanheim. Travis Konecny, Morgan Frost and Nolan Patrick had been part of trade talks this past season and could find themselves used as bait again.

Predators getting some interest … Leafs interested in Arvidsson

The Fourth Period: It’s believed teams are showing interest in Nashville Predators Calle Jarnkrok, Viktor Arvidsson, Ryan Ellis, and Mattias Ekholm.

Forward Ryan Johansen and his four years at $8 million per season is believed to be available.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are believed to be one of the teams interested in Arvidsson. He has three years left on his deal at $4.25 million per.

During this past season the Winnipeg Jets and Boston Bruins had an interest in Ekholm and could revisit trade talks this offseason.