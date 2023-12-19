NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Stars, Red Wings, Panthers, Penguins, Leafs, and Jets

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and forward Pavel Zacha practiced with the team yesterday.

Joe Yerdon: Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch could be out for the next couple of games according to coach Don Granato. He’s got a nagging issue and they want to give it some more rest.

Forward Jack Quinn said that he’s ready to go.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Joey Anderson has been put on the IR with a left shoulder injury.

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Patrik Laine on the IR retroactive to December 14th.

Brien Ren: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that goaltender Jake Oettinger will be week-to-week with a lower-body injury and that it was “good news.”

NHL.com: Stars coach DeBoer on Oettinger:

“Had all the relevant tests and everything done, so we got some good news. Obviously, there is something there, but nothing long, long-term. If I had to put it on a scale of terrible news to good news it was really close to much further to the good news. So I would call him shorter term. Probably still week to week, but good news on that front.”

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin returned to the lineup last night. If goaltender Alex Lyon isn’t ready for Wednesday, he could go on the IR.

Helene St. James: Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde didn’t have an update on goaltender Ville Husso (lower-body) and forward Klim Kostin (upper-body).

Klim Kostin seems to be down on the ice after hit from Radko Gudas pic.twitter.com/ybdyrZV6jv — HighlightHarbor (@HighlightHarbor) December 19, 2023

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers have placed forward Anton Lundell on the IR.

Wes Crosby: Rickard Rakell, Noel Acciari and Chad Ruhwedel returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup last night.

Rakell had been out for 12 games with an upper-body injury. Acciari had been out since November 30th with a lower-body injury. Ruhwedel had been out since November 19th with a lower-body injury.

Cap Friendly: The Penguins placed Bryan Rust on the LTIR and activated Rakell.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman T.J. Brodie is hopeful for Tuesday as he’s dealing with an illness.

Dave McCarthy: Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews returned to practice after missing Saturday’s game with an illness.

Cap Friendly: The Maple Leafs had placed Mark Giordano on the LTIR on the weekend and not the assumption of Ryan Reaves.

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness didn’t know how many stitches defenseman Josh Morrissey needed to close a cut on his cheek: “It’s going to be pretty swollen tomorrow. There’s a pretty good chance he’s going to have a good shiner. Give him full marks for coming back. He’s a tremendous competitor.”