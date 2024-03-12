NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Sens, Flyers, Leafs, Canucks, Golden Knights, and Jets

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks forward Andreas Athanasiou could return tonight. He’s been out since November 9th with a groin injury. He had suffered a setback back in December.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor had hip surgery and is done for the season.

Ryan Boulding of NHL.com: Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog could be ready to return to the Avs lineup sometime during their playoffs. “It’s in the playoff timeframe,” according to coach Jared Bednar, who added.

“He’s not going to come back too early — it’s just not going to happen,” Bednar said. “He has a timeline that says, ‘You’re not coming back before this date, doesn’t matter how good you feel,’ and we’re sticking to that.

NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Justin Danforth is out with a concussion.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators forward Rourke Chartier will miss at least a week with an upper-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris will have his third surgery on his left shoulder. Norris was injured on February 27th. Interim coach Jacques Martin.

“He had surgery last week. I don’t have all the details but he’ll be out for the season.”

Recovery for the surgery he had is in the six months range. He has a history of shoulder issues. He’s got six years left on his contract at a $7.95 million cap hit.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers defensemen Travis Sanheim and Yegor Zamula didn’t practice yesterday. On Saturday a player fell onto Sanheim’s left leg. Zamula could still be sick.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Jake McCabe was given a maintenance day yesterday.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs coach Keefe said that Mitch Marner is unlikely for Thursday’s game against the Flyers.

Farhan Lalji: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is out with a knee injury and Rick Dhaliwal confirms it’s not anything that he’s dealt with before.

Donnie & Dhali: Dhaliwal: “I’m also hearing so far it’s a best case scenario for the #Canucks . He will likely miss less than a month..”

Paul Delos Santos of NHL.com: Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl has been out since January 27th and had surgery on February 12th to clean up some cartilage in his knee. He hopes to start skating in two weeks.

“I will slowly get back on the ice,” Hertl said. “I’m just making sure I don’t do anything, like, extra, so I’m 100 percent. Hopefully, over like the week or so, we will figure out more.”

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said that they hope that forward Gabriel Vilardi will start skating this week but they aren’t sure.