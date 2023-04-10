NHL Injuries: Bruins, Avalanche, Wild, and Maple Leafs

Puck Pedia: For the Boston Bruins to activate Taylor Hall from the LTIR over the weekend they have to place Nick Foligno ($3.8 million) and Derek Forbort ($3 million) on the LTIR and send Oskar Steen ($800,000) to the minors.

Bennett Durando: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar when asked about forward Gabriel Landeskog getting into a regular season game: “Yeah, unless he came to me and said he was ready, which doesn’t look like it’s going to be the case. He’s not (skating) with the team yet, so that’s a pretty safe bet.”

Adrian Dater: “After asking some people, I’d put the chances of Gabe Landeskog returning for Game 1 of playoffs at zero percent. Think we’re talking second round at best. I HOPE I’ll be wrong. And, I’ve been wrong plenty”

Michael Russo of The Athletic: It’s believed the Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek has a broken bone in his left leg and isn’t expected back anytime soon.

The Wild did get Kiril Kaprizov and Gustav Nyquist back over the weekend.

Mason Shaw will have reconstructive surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. It will be his fourth surgery to repair a torn ACL, twice in each knee.

“We did our due diligence and did the right steps to make sure that we’re doing everything right come surgery time,” he said. “Obviously a lot of opinions were put into this, but doctors are fully confident I’m gonna get back. I have a lot of self-belief in myself and stubbornness to try to get back. I’ve got no doubt in my mind that I’m gonna get back.”

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Calle Jarnkrok had an MRI on the weekend and the results were good. He’s traveling with the team and could skate this morning.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs coach Keefe on injured goaltender Matt Murray: “No change in Murray’s status. At this point, he won’t travel with us.”