NHL Injuries: Bruins, Avs, Red Wings, Panthers, Wild, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Capitals, and Jets

NHL.com: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery on if Brad Marchand is going to play today: “I’m not going to say 100 percent. But most likely.”

Forward James van Riemsdyk has missed the past two games with an illness and there have been any final decisions if he’ll play or not. He did practice yesterday.

Jesse Montano: A team source said that Colorado Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor had hip surgery on Thursday and it was season-ending.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin didn’t practice yesterday. He returned Thursday from a lower-body injury.

Helene St. James: Larkin wasn’t feeling well yesterday but should be go to play today.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov is unlikely to play today. Coach Paul Maurice yesterday: “I don’t have Barkov in the lineup tomorrow, but trainers will tell me if something changes.”

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek practiced yesterday but coach John Hynes isn’t sure if he’ll be able to play tonight.

Defenseman Jonas Brodin won’t be in the lineup but coach Hynes said that his lower-body injury is short-term.

Josh Getzoff: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Mark Masters; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin practiced yesterday after missing the past two games with an illness.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray was on the ice before practice.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said it was “a very good sign” that Murray was back on the ice and added: “Today was probably the biggest step he’s taken in terms of our guys being out there … looks like he’s moving well”

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner (high ankle sprain) has skated the past few days according to coach Keefe, who added: “That’s progress for sure.”

Mark Masters: Marner has missed the past five games.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi is sick yesterday, feeling worse with different symptoms than he was the other night in Washington. He is questionable for tonight.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet hinted on Thursday night that forward Elias Lindholm is a little banged up and has been playing through something.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forwards T.J. Oshie (upper body) and Aliaksei Protas (lower body) missed last night’s game.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was given a maintenance day yesterday.