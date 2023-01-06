NHL Injuries: Bruins, Flames, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Islanders, Flyers, Penguins and Jets

Boston Bruins: Forward Jake DeBrusk was placed on the LTIR with a hand and lower-body injury. He is expected to be out for about four weeks.

Kevin Paul Dupont: The Bruins didn’t confirm if DeBrusk fractured his fibula. He has hit on the left forearm/wrist during the first period of the Winter Classic. He received some attention on the bench for the arm/wrist injury.

TSN: Salim Valji reported that Calgary Flames forward Brett Ritchie didn’t practice. He left their game on New Year’s Eve early with an undisclosed injury.

Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Andreas Athanasiou missed yesterday’s practice with a non-COVID illness. Forward Patrick Kane was given a maintenance day.

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Eric Robinson wasn’t on the ice yesterday.

NHL.com: Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins started last night after missing eight games with an illness.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher missed last night’s game.

Eric Engels: Gallagher was having his lower-body injury evaluated by doctors last night. Defenseman Kaiden Guhle and Mike Matheson were also getting looked at.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was held out of last night’s game as a precaution. He took a shot off his hand in the morning.

New Jersey Devils: Forward Ondrej Palat was activated from the IR and was in the lineup last night.

Amanda Stein: Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Nathan Bastian is “getting closer.”

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert said that forward Simon Holmstrom has started skating back in New York. Forward Oliver Wahlstrom hasn’t started skating yet. Defenseman Adam Pelech should start skating soon.

NHL.com: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart returned after missing the past three games with an upper-body injury.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry is back in Pittsburgh having his lower-body injury evaluated. He’s rehabbing there. Coach Mike Sullivan didn’t have any updates.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler, Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti, and defenseman Nate Schmidt practiced in regular jerseys. Forward Saku Maenalanen practiced in a no-contract jersey.