NHL Rumors: Who’s Buying, Who’s Selling, and the Everything Else Inbetween

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Putting Eastern Conference in tiers leading up to the deadline and what their top objective could be heading into the March 3rd NHL trade deadline.
The Buyers
Boston Bruins – top objective: center
Carolina Hurricanes – top objective: second-line center
Toronto Maple Leafs – top objective: defender
Tampa Bay Lightning – top objective: depth
Washington Capitals – top objective: top-six forward
New York Rangers – top-six winger
Pittsburgh Penguins – top objective: cap space
Only God and Lou Know
New York Islanders – top objective: ???
Hold the Line
New Jersey Devils – top objective: patience
Buffalo Sabres – top objective: keep building
Treding Seller
Detroit Red Wings – top objective: second phase of building
Florida Panthers – top objective: set the table for summer
Ottawa Senators – top objective: a gameplan for Alex DeBrincat
The Sellers
Columbus Blue Jackets – top objective: turn the page
Montreal Canadiens – top objective: brick by brick
Philadelphia Flyers – top objective: everything on the table
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Putting Western Conference in tiers leading up to the deadline and what their top objective could be heading into the March 3rd NHL trade deadline.
The Buyers
Colorado Avalanche – top objective: second line center and health
Calgary Flames – top objective: scoring winger with speed
Dallas Stars – top objective: top-six forward
Edmonton Oilers – top objective: left-shooting defenseman
Los Angeles Kings – top objective: goaltender
Minnesota Wild – top objective: first-line center
Vegas Golden Knights – top objective: Left-shooting defenseman
Winnipeg Jets – top objective: health
Hold the Line
Seattle Kraken – top objective: know when to hold’em, know when to fold’em
The Sellers
St. Louis Blues – top objective: set the table for the summer
Vancouver Canuck – top objective: cap flexibility
Tanks for Playing
Anaheim Ducks – top objective: Connor Bedard
Arizona Coyotes – top objective: Connor Bedard
Chicago Blackhawks – top objective: Connor Bedard
San Jose Sharks – top objective: continue to dismantle