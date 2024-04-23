NHL Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Lightning, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, and Capitals

Scott McLaughlin: Boston Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke took a Tyler Bertuzzi shot off his left hand in the second period and didn’t return.

Bridgtte Proulx: Bruins coach Jim Montgomery on Peeke: “I don’t have an update on Peeker yet. I should have one tomorrow. I though our five D gave us everything they could. I thought our forwards needed to take over the game in the third period.”

Hurricanes PR: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes coach on Pesce after the game: “That’s not looking good. He’s going to go get looked at tomorrow.”

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that defenseman Mikhail Sergachev is progressing but not ready yet.

“My gut says this series would be out of reach for him. If we were fortunate enough to win this series, then we’d start having that discussion.”

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander missed last night’s game.

: Nylander was on the ice yesterday morning but didn’t partake in any line rushes. Chris Johnston of The Athletic: Maple Leafs Nylander wasn’t bothered by any significant issues at the end of the regular season, nor was he injured in an off-ice incident. Sources say that he woke up on Thursday morning with an issue and was still “pretty stiff” on Saturday when Game 1 of the series started. He wasn’t on the ice until Sunday.

Gary Lawless: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone returned to the lineup for Game 1.

Nicholas Cotsonika of NHL.com: Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon on all the speculation surrounding Stone’s lacerated spleen: “There’s been a lot of speculation, a lot of insinuation, about his injury. The NHL is 100-percent involved in any of these LTIR situations involving teams. Their chief medical director speaks to the surgeon, speaks to our medical team, speaks to our athletic therapist, has access to every document that is filed, every diagnostic test that is given. They have access to all that information. That’s what keeps the system legitimate.”

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals defensemen Rasmus Sandin (upper-body) and Nick Jensen (upper-body) both took part in their optional practice and were wearing no-contact jerseys.