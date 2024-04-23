NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Minnesota Wild

Carolina Hurricanes GM optimistic about extending Jake Guentzel

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said he is “optimistic” that they will be able to re-sign pending UFA forward Jake Guentzel.

With the playoffs starting, all discussions have been tabled for now.

NHL Rumors: Teams Looking For Coaches To Follow Flyers Footsteps

More goaltending questions for the Pittsburgh Penguins this offseason

Rob Rossi of The Athletic: The Pittsburgh Penguins season suffered as their goalies allowed too many bad goals …. again.

The Penguins will have other issues to fix this offseason as well. They’ll need to try and lose some bad contracts.

The 28-year-old Tristan Jarry has four years left on his contract at a $5.375 million salary cap hit. He has a history of injury issues.

Alex Nedeljkovic is a pending UFA. Joel Blomqvist might be ready for his shot at the NHL.

NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

What will the Minnesota Wild do in net next season?

Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune: The 39-year-old Marc-Andre Fleury signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract last week and he’s said it will be his final season in the NHL.

At the trade deadline, Fleury and his agent told the Minnesota Wild he was 50-50 on coming back but a few weeks later Wild GM Bill Guerin was told that Fleury was 100% wanting to come back.

25-year-old Filip Gustavsson saw his numbers fall drastically this past season (GAA from 2.10 to 3.06 and his save percentage from .931 to .899).

2021 first-round pick Jesper Wallstedt completed his second season in the AHL.

Do the Wild go with the tandem of Fleury and Gustavsson next season or does Wallstedt get promoted? GM Guerin:

“The worst thing you can do is force somebody in,” he said. “I’m not saying we’re gonna try to force Wally in more or keep him down in Iowa for another full year. We’ll make those decisions as we go.”