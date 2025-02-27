NHL Rumors: Yanni Gourde, Jordan Binnington, Quinton Byfield, Mikko Rantanen, and Alex Tuch

Teams are watching the Yanni Gourde situation in Seattle, with the Maple Leafs as a possible fit

TSN: Teams are watching what’s happening with Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde, who’s a pending UFA and had sports hernia surgery on January 31st. It was expected to keep him out for five to seven weeks, according to Pierre LeBrun. Five weeks will be on March 7th. He’s already started skating and is pushing to return just before the 7th.

“And yes, Gourde, who has a modified no-trade, would like to join a contender. He won two Stanley Cups in Tampa as you’ll remember and I always saw him as a potential fit with Toronto by the way if they strike out on those bigger names that Dregs talked about at the top. Keep an eye on Gourde perhaps as a fit for the Leafs.”

Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet: The St. Louis Blues have five players on the trade board and GM Doug Amstrong will be listening on more. It’s not a fire sale in St. Louis, though. Robert Thomas is believed to be the only untouchable.

Would the Edmonton Oilers consider Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington?

The Los Angeles Kings could be looking to give themselves a jumpstart in hopes of getting out of the first round. Quinton Byfield’s name came up in the trade rumors this week, and he could be in play.

The Carolina Hurricanes offered Mikko Rantanen more than $100 million with some salary deferred. He could be on the move again. The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars could be front-runners. If Matthew Tkachuk goes on the LTIR, the Florida Panthers could become an option. The Toronto Maple Leafs can’t be ruled out, as Rantanen could be a Mitch Marner replacement if he decides to leave through free agency.

Teams will be interested in Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch. It doesn’t seem like he’s in their long-term plans, and teams will be interested in the big winger.

The Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders are still determining which direction to go in.

