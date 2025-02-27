NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Montreal Canadiens

Will Thatcher Demko be a Vancouver Canuck at the start of next season?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor when asked if Thatcher Demko is a Vancouver Canuck next season.

Tyler Yaremchuk: “Is Thatcher Demko a canuck next season, buy or sell on that Frank?

Seravalli: “Sell. That to me, that extension was the writing on the wall. Not for nothing, Lankenin’s been good and good enough, and got in Four Nations, supplanted Jusse Saros. Like he’s, he’s a good goalie, and I think they’ve determined that with where he’s at in his career and where he’s heading, he’s a good enough facsimile compared to an injured Demko.

Gregor: “Yeah. Well, the key word there is injured, Frank. And if Demko can’t stay healthy all year I don’t think his trade values anything. So I’m gonna say, he starts next season on Vancouver but doesn’t finish.”

Teams showing interest in Jake Evans as he may have priced himself out of Montreal

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: An executive source said the Montreal Canadiens are listening on a lot of players and are hoping to roster players or players close to being roster players over draft picks in return, depending on the player being discussed.

Reports have contract talks between the Canadiens and Jake Evans stopped, and the source said multiple teams are interested.

Teams that have shown some interest and their available cap space: Los Angeles Kings ($3.4 million), Seattle Kraken ($4.2 million), Chicago Blackhawks ($18.2 million), New Jersey Devils ($1.2 million),

New York Islanders ($2.7 million), Tampa Bay Lightning ($3.9 million), Minnesota Wild ($8.2 million), and the Nashville Predators ($23.5 million).

Evans currently carries a $1.7 million cap hit. Renaud Lavoie reported that Evans is looking for more than $3.5 million.

Another source has said over the past month that term wasn’t an issue for the Canadiens, but they differed on the cap hit. The source added that the Canadiens could be looking for a second-round pick or a roster player/NHL-ready prospect. Some teams may find that price to high for a rental.

The source adds: “If — and I don’t think he will be — he’s not signed by the Habs by the end of this weekend, he’s a goner.”

