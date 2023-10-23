NHL Injuries: Bruins, Red Wings, Oilers, and Kraken

Boston Bruins: Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort is listed as day-to-day and missed yesterday’s game.

Max Bultman: Detroit Red Wings forward Klim Kostin is listed as day-to-day.

Derek Van Diest: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid will be out for one to two weeks with an upper-body injury. He wasn’t on the ice for the final 4:20 minutes of the third period, as well as overtime on Saturday.

“I didn’t walk back in there (locker room) yet, but I’m sure we’ll have something tomorrow,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. “It didn’t appear to be anything, it appeared to be muscular more than anything to me as I watched during the play. We’ll see. I’ll have more information .”

Kurt Leavins: “On the Connor McDavid injury, fortunate it was not more serious, smart of him to not try to press on & make it worse. A lot of slack to pick up. Will be interesting to see who steps up.”

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: “With McDavid’s non-LTIR injury, the Oilers are carrying the bare minimum 18 skaters and two goaltenders. They have no cap space to call up anyone from the minors.”

Jim Matheson: “So McDavid has upper-body issue and is out 1-2 weeks. They won’t say what it is exactly…maybe oblique muscle on left side. That’s good news if only out a week (Minnesota, Rangers, outdoor game vs Calg, a bummer). If two weeks, add in Dallas, Nashville at Rogers Place.”

Here is the shift where McDavid appears to have pulled something last night. He finished the shift, but did not play after that. He’s out for one-to-two weeks according to the #Oilers. Could miss the #HeritageClassic #NHL pic.twitter.com/GrOF57YHYD — Derek Van Diest (@DerekVanDiest) October 22, 2023

Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times: Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky will be out for six to eight weeks with an undisclosed upper-body injury.

“From early indications, it looks like he’ll be out 6-8 weeks,” Francis said. “We’ll have more details on that in a bit.”

The Kraken have only one win in the season and have scored one goal or less in five of their first six games.