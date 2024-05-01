NHL Rumors: A Coaching Change Coming in Toronto?

All Signs Point to the Toronto Maple Leafs Making a Coaching Change

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Andrew Raycroft on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio on the Power Play segment, and when asked about potential changes with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Pagnotta wondered whether the Maple Leafs a coaching change is coming.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Steve Kouleas: “Dave Pagnotta joins us. Dave, I had this big intro talking about silly season. It’s not here yet, but it’s coming, and we love silly season. It gets us through the days and the weeks of the quiet times. So there’s noise in Toronto; how much of it is true? Even with the Leafs, in theory, still alive down three to one? (Now 3-2 after Game 5).”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, the noise has been getting louder coolly. It’s been getting louder and louder with each passing day and the future of Sheldon Keefe behind the bench is definitely in question. That sounds like we’re gonna hear more of those sounds and more of that noise and chatter if they do get bounced tomorrow (Game 5) Or, just out of this first round, but I mean, I think barring a trip to the Conference Final is going to save his job quite frankly.

I think Toronto wants to make changes. I think they certainly understand that they need to make changes and adding we were just talking about will adding more of that to the lineup is also something that Brad Treliving is gonna look to do this offseason. But I think there is going to be the likelihood of a change behind the bench and you’re hearing potential guys, candidates that may qualify for some interviews down the road.

None of this has happened yet. But you know, certainly, internally there’s the thinking, a guy like Craig Berube would certainly be on Toronto’s radar once they do decide to make a change.”

The Maple Leafs core four all have no-movement clauses and may not want to go anywhere. Something else may have to give

SDPN Sports: Chris Johnston and Julian McKenzie on the Toronto Maple Leafs core four of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares and Mitch Marner, and their no-movement clause.

Johnston: “Every one of them has no-move clauses.”

McKenzie: “Yep.”

Johnston: “So that will be a factor. Like I don’t know how that gets navigated. And it’s probably too soon to go too deep into that, but it’s worth pointing out. Like if all of them just say, ‘Hey, we’re staying, screw you.’ There’s literally nothing that team can do.”

Now, there’s …”

McKenzie: Except fire Sheldon Keefe at that point. But if all four of those guys say that, ‘Hey, we’re sticking through it’, ‘we believe in this team,’ we think, you know what? you know what? Sheldon Keefe has to go. ”

Johnston: “You were watching the game, Julian.”

McKenzie: “Yeah, well, I tried (inaudible).”

Johnston: “You saw on the bench. Again, that’s a moment but that moment was eight years in the making.