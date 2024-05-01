NHL Rumors: Could Marco Sturm be the Next Head Coach of the San Jose Sharks?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show talking about the San Jose Sharks vacant head coaching position and if former Shark Marco Sturm will be in consideration for the position.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “To start the show, I read a tweet where someone said, ‘you know the Maple Leafs could win the Stanley Cup, Wendel Clark could become the Prime Minister, and Marek would talk about the San Jose Sharks and the color of the blue lines.’

So in that spirit, in that spirit, I want to throw a name at you. We talked about the San Jose Sharks and their look for a new coach after dismissing David Quinn – Marco Sturm.

NHL Trade Deadline Playoff Impacts from the West

So Marco Sturm coaches the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League. Right now they’re playing Bakersfield. .”

Friedman: “Yeah.”

Marek: “Sturm played with (Sharks GM Mike) Greir with the San Jose Sharks. Marco Sturm is German. Has enjoyed some success at the American Hockey League and is looking to transition into the NHL.

Does that name give you any type of soap and warm water feeling? Marco Sturm.”

Friedman: “It’s funny that first of all, that tweeter was exactly right.”

Secondly, it’s funny you mentioned that Jeff because I got a call about him this morning.”

Marek: “You did?”

Friedman: “I wonder if we’re talking to the same people?”

Marek: “Perhaps.”

Friedman: “And, and if so, then I really question some of these people. No, but, I did get a call about Sturm this morning. And it was, someone said to me that, and they made a really good point, it’s like when San Jose was hiring Greir, one of the things that was very important to them was we hire a Shark.”

Marek: “Yes.”

Friedman: “And, and that was meaningful to them. They told some candidates who reached out that, you know, we’re not going to interview you because we want a Shark. It’s important that we have someone here who remembers what it was like in the glory days of this team.

And so, you know, when, when, when this person they called me up and they mentioned Sturm’s name and they think, they think that Sturm is a guy who would love that opportunity. And then he said also to Elliott don’t forget, like this guy was a Shark.

Can the Winnipeg Jets Struggles Fall on Just Connor Hellebuyck?

And, but the thing that will be interesting to see is, is that still important to San Jose? Like do they look at it and say we want a Shark or do they look at it and say that’s not as important as getting the right guy? But it’s funny that you said that because I got a similar call.”