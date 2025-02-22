NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Wild, Habs, Preds, Devils, Sens, Flyers, Pens, Leafs, and Jets

Conor Ryan: The Boston Bruins didn’t have any update on the timeline for defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway could be in the lineup today. He’s been out for 23 games after having surgery.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson should be ready to return from a broken foot.

Forward Beck Malenstyn could also return to the lineup. He missed one game with back spasms.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forwards Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko have been activated from the IR.

Forward Kevin Labanc has shoulder surgery and is out fort the season. Forward Owen Sillinger will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that they don’t expect forward Matthew Tkachuk to play tonight against the Panthers.

George Richards: Panthers coach Paul Maurice on Tkachuk: “I’ll probably have a better handle on it , but not a final one. … I don’t know if we’ve got a man or more out tomorrow, but my expectation is we’re going to give some rest no matter what. Then we’ll get a handle on it over the next few days.”

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild forward Jakub Lauko (lower-body) won’t be traveling with the team for the start of their road trip in Detroit.

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon was back on the ice after missing a practice due to an illness.

Stu Cowan: Montreal Canadiens forward Emil Heineman will be re-evaluated today. He practiced yesterday. He’s been out with a mid-body injury.

Nashville Predators: The Predators activate forward Mark Jankowski from the IR.

Forward Zach L’Heureux is week-to-week with an upper-body injury and was placed on the IR.

Defenseman Adam Wilsby is out for the remainder of the season with an upper-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said the play is for Nico Hischier to play on Saturday. Hischier will meet with trainers before to get the full green light to return.

Mike Morreale: Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom was on the ice before practice for the second time this week.

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green didn’t have an update on forwards Shane Pinto and Josh Norris. Both players skated before practice.

Bruce Garrioch: Both Pinto and Norris won’t play today.

Adam Kimelman: The Philadelphia Flyers will get forwards Owen Tippett and Ryan Poehling, and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and Egor Zamula back in the lineup today.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust are expected to return to the lineup.

Lance Hornby: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said that forward Max Pacioretty needed another day off before he’s hopefully able to return to practice.

Forward Calle Jarnkrok won’t be ready to return to the lineup on Saturday.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron practiced yesterday in a no-contact jersey. Forward Mark Scheifele practiced after taking a puck to the face on Thursday.