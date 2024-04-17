NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Blue Jackets, Stars, Panthers, Canadians, Blues, Sharks, Lightning, Canucks, and Jets

Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub: The Boston Bruins have sent defenseman Derek Forbort to the AHL on a LTI conditioning loan. Forbort has been out for two and a half months. There had been some indication that his season was over after an undisclosed surgery.

Last weekend, coach Jim Montgomery on Forbort.

“Sometime down the road, hopefully, he’s a possibility.”

Buffalo Sabres: Forward Tage Thompson left Monday’s game with a lower-body injury. The Sabres season is over and no update was given yesterday.

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Dmitri Voronkov missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that defenseman Jani Hakanpaa won’t play tonight as he’s not ready to return just yet. If forward Evgenii Dadonov plays will be determined on how he feels today.

Bruce LeVine: DeBoer wouldn’t say that Hakanpaa had a setback but just that they need to be patient with him.

Mark Masters: Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson missed last night’s game.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice: “He could, but there’s no sense in putting him in.”

Mark Masters: Panthers coach Maurice on defenseman Aaron Ekblad: “Ekblad is definitely ready to play for Game 1. He’ll be back in.”

Jameson Olive: Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe returned to the lineup last night.

Sean Farrell: Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta left after one shift with an upper-body injury.

Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot left last night’s game in the second period.

Lou Korac: It’s not sounding like St. Louis Blues forward Jake Neighbours will play tonight. Coach Drew Bannister noted that Neighbours has skated the past couple of days, but there won’t be any lineup changes. That means that defenseman Torey Krug (upper-body) will also be out.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Mackenzie Blackwood didn’t travel with the team.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel were given body maintenance days yesterday.

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson and Anthony Mantha weren’t on the ice yesterday, while forward William Carrier and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo remain out.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.