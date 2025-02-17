NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and Four Players Who Could Use a Change of Scenery

The New York Rangers could be buyers and sellers as they look to get younger

Vince Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: The New York Rangers have around $16.5 million in projected salary cap space at the trade deadline. They could be looking at being buyers and sellers. Trade picks for rentals doesn’t make much sense this year.

The Rangers need some youth, and they only have two picks in the top two rounds covering spanning the next three drafts.

Pending UFAs who aren’t expected to be re-signed include forwards Reilly Smith and Jimmy Vesey and defensemen Zac Jones and Ryan Lindgren. The Rangers could retain salary to increase in the return.

GM Chris Drury should also be looking for players that have some term left on their deals.

Four players who could use a change of scenery

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News: A look at some players who could use a change of scenery heading into the March 7th trade deadline. There is nothing to say they could/will get traded, but they may benefit from one.

John Gibson – G – Anaheim Ducks – 31-year-old has two years left at $6.4 million. He’s putting up his best numbers in years. Reports have Gibson wanting to be a starter somewhere. The Ducks may have to retain some salary to move him, and they have the space.

Ryan Donato – C – Chicago Blackhawks – 28-year-old pending UFA is having a career year and carries just a $2 million cap hit. Has 19 goals and 18 assists in 53 games this year.

Brock Nelson – C – New York Islanders – Likely the top pending UFA that could be moved. Carries a $6 million cap hit. As long as the Islanders are in the race, GM Lou Lamoriello will want to keep him. They’ll also be looking to re-sign him.

Dylan Cozens – C – Buffalo Sabres – If the Sabres were to trade the 24-year-old, they would need to hit a home run. He’s struggled this season and carries a $7.1 million cap hit. He put up 31 goals and 68 points two years ago in an offensive system.

