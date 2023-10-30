NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Blackhawks, Avalanche, Devils and LTIR Use

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse is ill but could play tonight. Defenseman Travis Dermott is sick as well and unlikely to play.

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic is back in Chicago and in concussion protocol.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar left the game early but came back for the third period.

Peter Baugh: Cale Makar: “I think a lot of it is on me, just going back slow, no effort. … I tried to take a stride in front and I don’t know if I caught myself or what happened. But the next thing I knew I just was sliding on the boards.”

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: Gabriel Landeskog joined the team in Buffalo. He’s been in Toronto rehabbing his injury. He did an interview with Viaplay in Sweden.

“Hello, Gabriel Landeskog here, from a hotel room in Buffalo. I just wanted to bring a quick update on how it’s going for me with my journey to recovery. I had a knee surgery in May. Cartilage transplantation and it’s been six months since, it feels good. I am fully active in the gym. I am doing less and less rehab and more and more physical exercise. I look forward to hitting the ice soon, but it’s a long road ahead.”

Landeskog added that when he starts skating again, he’ll change his technique to correct some bad habits.

The team seems optimistic that he could be ready for the playoffs, which would be 22 months since his last game.

Mike Morreale: The New Jersey Devils put defenseman Colin Miller on the IR retroactive to October 19th with a lower-body injury.