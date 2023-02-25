NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Blackhawks, Panthers, Flyers, Maple Leafs, Canucks and Golden Knights

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Josh Brown is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane was a little sore yesterday and was given a maintenance day.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks defenseman Jared Tinordi and goaltender Alex Stalock are expected to return at some point during their road trip.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe was sick.

Brennan Vogt: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was on the ice for the third consecutive day.

Colby Guy: Florida Panthers forwards Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov are both day-to-day and missed last night’s game. They are hopeful that both can return on Tuesday.

The Panthers put forward Givani Smith on the LTIR. They activated forward Anthony Duclair and recalled Zac Dalpe and Grigori Denisenko.

Cap Friendly: The Panthers have $137,625 in LTI salary cap space with a 23-man roster.

Giana Han: Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella said that he didn’t have much information on forward Travis Konecny other than “he’s still being evaluated,” and that he wasn’t going to be in the lineup last night.

Jordan Hall: Flyers Tanner Laczynski was on the ice yesterday. He’s been out with a lower-body issue.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray will join the team for practice today and will travel with the team on their upcoming five-game road trip.

Jonas Siegel: Murray is on the LTIR and is eligible to come off on March 1st.

Jonas Siegel: Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin missed another game last night.

Farhan Lalji: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko hopes to be able to back up tonight. He feels he’s ready.

Farhan Lalji: Canucks coach Rick Tocchet wouldn’t comment if Demko will return tonight.

Owen Krepps: The Vegas Golden Knights have placed goaltender Logan Thompson on the IR.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti will be out for eight weeks with an upper-body injury.