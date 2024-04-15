NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Oilers, Islanders, Blues, Maple Leafs, and Capitals

Aaron Vickers of NHL.com: Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram left with just under three minutes to go in the third period after taking an errant high stick from Flames forward Matt Coronato.

Derek Van Diest: Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch on the weekend on Connor McDavid, who has missed their last three games with a lower-body injury.

“He’s still day to day. He’s feeling better, but just with the advice from the doctors and (head athletic therapist) T.D. (Forss), it’s best to wait it out.”

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forward Kyle MacLean left practice yesterday as he wasn’t feeling well. Coach Patrick Roy expects him to be ready for their game against the Devils.

Stefen Rosner: No further update on Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson who is still day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Matthew DeFranks: Injured St. Louis Blues that missed yesterday’s game include forwards Jake Neighbours (upper-body) and Oskar Sundqvist (torn ACL) and defensemen Torey Krug (upper-body) and Justin Faulk (upper-body).

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Shelden Keefe said that it seems like defenseman Jake McCabe will be fine. He left Saturday’s game with swelling around his eye.

Leafs PR: Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray has been assigned to the AHL on an LTIR conditioning loan.

Stephen Whyno: Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen won’t play in their final two games this season. He was walking around the arena yesterday, which was good to see after what happened on Saturday night.