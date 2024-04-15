Dylan Larkin is the Detroit Red Wings Most Valuable Player

The Detroit Red Wings remain in a playoff position as the regular season ends. Detroit must win out and get help to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Captain Dylan Larkin is a big reason the Red Wings are sniffing the playoffs.

Larkin scored the overtime winner Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Not to mention, Larkin sparked the Red Wing’s rally against the Pittsburgh Penguins, a team the Red Wings are battling for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Detroit Red Wings Leaving Door Wide Open In Eastern Conference

He is the definition of the most valuable player, but Larkin is not up for the Hart Trophy, but he is the MVP of the Detroit Red Wings.

During his absence from March 2nd through March 21st, the Red Wings went on a seven-game losing streak. This allowed teams to return to the Wild Card hunt in the East. The Red Wings had that spot locked up before Larkin got hurt.

Even with the additions of Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane, the Red Wings could not get the wins necessary to maintain their pace and lead in the East. However, the Red Wings could not keep games close without Larkin in the lineup.

“The loss of Dylan Larkin at this point this season, when you lose a player with that type of impact, really shows up, but I think it’s shown up here in this losing streak for the Detroit Red Wings,” said TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button. “It’s one thing to be close in games, but they’re really getting beat, and certainly, that’s not where you want to find yourself as a contending team for the playoffs.”

Even though the Red Wings did not turn things around immediately, his impact on the lineup allowed them to be more competitive. Instead of just worrying about DeBrincat, Kane, and Lucas Raymond, the Red Wings opponents had to worry about Larkin, too.

Since his return to the lineup, Larkin has 13 points (seven goals and six assists). Five of those seven goals have been massive to allow Detroit to pick up the “loser” point and stay within striking distance.

His impact on the lineup can be seen. He also raises the players around him, including Raymond. There is a reason why GM Steve Yzerman signed Dylan Larkin for a long-term extension. Yzerman knows what he can bring to the hockey club.

It will be Larkin to help the Detroit Red Wings secure a playoff spot in the final two games of the regular season.