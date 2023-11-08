NHL Injuries: Ducks, Bruins, Hurricanes, Canadiens, Rangers, Senators, Penguins, and Capitals

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin on defenseman Jamie Drysdale‘s lower-body injury.

“He’s got one of those injuries that’s really hard to pinpoint the recovery (time). I think (head athletic trainer Chad Walker) and his staff are doing a good job managing him. It’s one of those things, you don’t want him coming back early. He’s got to be fully healed so we’ll just wait and see till he’s ready.”

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be out for at least another seven games. It’s not known when Derek Forbort will be right.

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce practiced in a no-contact jersey.

TSN: The Carolina Hurricanes don’t have a timetable for Frederik Andersen as they just don’t know how long it will take him to get better according to Pierre LeBrun: It could be six weeks; it could be three months. They really don’t know.”

Stu Cowan: Montreal Canadiens forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower-body) was on the ice for their morning skate yesterday.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette on defenseman Adam Fox: “I don’t think (multiple months) is what we’re talking about,” but added, “I don’t like talking about it too far out.”

Laviolette added that Fox’s season is not in jeopardy.

Mollie Walker: Rangers coach Laviolette said that forward Filip Chytil and defenseman Adam Fox are progressing but not skating.

Dan Rosen: Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin skated and is day-to-day with minor soreness. He didn’t dress last night.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom practiced again in a no-contact jersey.

TSN 1200: Senators defenseman Artem Zub practiced in a regular jersey and was paired with Jake Sanderson.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles) said that he’s skated three times in the past couple of weeks. Pacioretty:

“but i feel like I’m getting my life back.”

“This is what I born to do, so it feels some normalcy in my life.”

Sammi Silber: “Pacioretty’s right skate boot is customized, by the way, to fit with the size of his Achilles tendon now significantly changed after the two tears.”

Tom Gulitti: Capitals defensemen Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower-body) and Joel Edmundson (hand) and forward Nic Dowd (upper-body) didn’t practice as expected.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov remains out with an illness.