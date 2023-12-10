NHL Injuries: Ducks, Coyotes, Bruins, Sabres, Flames, Avs, Blue Jackets, Wild, Predators, Islanders, Maple Leafs and Capitals

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks forwards Trevor Zegras and Max Jones, and defenseman Jamie Drysdale were back on the ice yesterday. Forward Mason McTavish is still out with an upper-body injury.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi returned to the lineup.

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy wasn’t in the lineup yesterday.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin returned to the lineup last night.

Bill Hoppe: Sabres coach Don Granato said that forward Zemgus Girgensons recovery has ‘flat-lined.’

Forward Alex Tuch and Jordan Greenway could be ready to return during their road trip.

Cap Friendly: The Calgary Flames placed goaltender Jacob Markstrom on the IR.

Corey Masisak: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Artturi Lehkonen‘s neck injury is a 10-12 week thing but he’s progressed well and it’s possible he could be ready before that.

Corey Masisak: Avs coach Jared Bednar said that forward Gabriel Landeskog will be in Denver going forward and that he’s moving his family back. Landeskog was with the team yesterday.

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner will be out for six weeks with a fractured jaw. He’s been put on the IR. He took an Ivan Provorov shot off the face.

Scary scene in Detroit. Hope everything is good with Larkin ? pic.twitter.com/OI4zv2MJrO — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 10, 2023

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin will miss significant time with an upper-body injury.

Michael Gallagher: The Nashville Predators activated forward Cody Glass from the IR and he returned to the lineup.

Stefan Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech resumed skating on Friday. He’s on the LTIR and is eligible to return if he’s ready on December 19th.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defensemen Timothy Liljegren and Mark Giordano were on the ice before practice yesterday.

Luke Fox: Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll will be out week-to-week with a high ankle sprain.

Sammi Silber: The Washington Capitals activated forward T.J. Oshie from the IR.