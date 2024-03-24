NHL Injuries: Ducks, Flames, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, and the Golden Knights

Dan Arritt: Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras is a game-time decision tonight. He’s been out for 30 games with a broken ankle.

“It was weird. I’ve never had an injury like this before, so I didn’t know how it was going to go getting back on the ice. The staff did a really good job explaining the process and what it’s going to feel like and stuff. I feel pretty good.”

Ducks forward Leo Carlsson practiced yesterday. He left Thursday’s game with a lower-body injury.

Kevin Woodly: Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary returned to the lineup after missing eight games with an upper-body injury.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said that defenseman Ryan Lindgren has started skating in his own.

Defenseman Jacob Trouba should be back before Lindgren. He’s been out for two weeks already. Laviolette said that it’s looking like it could be three weeks before he returns. So it could be after their trip to Colorado and Arizona.

Dan Rosen: Rangers defenseman Erik Gustafsson suffered an injury in overtime and was being evaluated after the game according to Laviolette.

Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on Ilya Samsonov, who left in the third period: “Looks like he is going to be fine. He got injured … it’s not anything near what it appeared or what I thought it might have been. I’m not going to get into too many details, but it looks like he will be fine and won’t miss any time.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Headlines on Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Lindholm.

“Well, Rick Tocchet said this week Ron that he’s banged up and battling something and basically it’s an injury that’s being managed on a day-to-day basis, evaluating a day-to-day basis. I understand there’s an appointment next week where they’re going to try to sort this all but right now Lindholm is playing through it. But hopefully they’ll get some clarity on what exactly is bothering him next week so he can get back to full health.

Paul Delos Santos: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill left in the third period with an undisclosed injury. Coach Bruce Cassidy:

“ came to the bench and said he wasn’t feeling 100 percent. So we made the switch. Other than that, he’s getting his tests.”