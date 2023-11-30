NHL Injuries: Ducks, Sabres, Flames, Kings, Devils, Senators, Maple Leafs, and Golden Knights

Felix Sicard: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale and forward Trevor Zegras were in full gear and skating with their skills coach. They were doing light work but it is progress.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson had some re-imaging done according to GM Kevyn Adams to see how his injury is progressing.

Adams said that he’s still a “little ways away” but they are hopeful that he’ll be back close to the start of his estimate and the later date.

Forward Jack Quinn could be ready around January 1st.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres coach Don Granato said that Jordan Greenway will likely be in the lineup tonight.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev practiced yesterday. He took a puck off the face on Monday.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom returned to practice after missing Monday with an illness.

Pat Steinberg: Tanev took about 12 stitches after taking the puck off the chin. He said: “Probably not the smartest play…but it was the only way I was going to get in front of the puck.”

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings forward Blake Lizotte practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that defenseman Dougie Hamilton was still being evaluated and didn’t know if he’ll be able to play on Thursday.

Forward Erik Haula won’t play tonight.

Forward Timo Meier skated again on his own yesterday.

Amanda Stein: Devils forward Tomas Nosek will undergo further testing and there could be a better update on him soon.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot is expected to return to the lineup on Friday.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Mark Giordano is out tomorrow with a hand injury. They are still determining the severity of it.

Vegas Golden Knights: Defenseman Shea Theodore is week-to-week with an upper-body injury that required surgery.