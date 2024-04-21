NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Avs, Oilers, Lightning, Leafs, Golden Knights, and Capitals

Walt Ruff: Caroline Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast missed yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was on the ice before practice in a hoodie and warmup clothes.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines

“First of all the Colorado Avalanche announced that Jonathan Drouin will miss the first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets after a really fluky innocent play in meaningless game 82 against Edmonton. It’s a big loss for them. Could have been comeback Player of the Year is such an award existed. He had a career-high 56 points this season.”

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers forwards Evander Kane and Mattias Janmark weren’t on the ice yestday but they’re hopeful Kane and Jarmark will skate today and be ready for Game 1.

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Motte and Luke Glendening were on the ice before practice and were wearing regular jerseys.

Eduardo A. Encina: Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson is working his way back but isn’t available for Game 1.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.

“And finally, it was 72 days ago that Mikhail Sergachev suffered a serious leg injury and had surgery for it. They didn’t think there was any chance he was going to be back until maybe they made the Stanley Cup final. But there’s a chance he could play, maybe in a week or so maybe a bit longer. He’s not going to play Game 1 but he’s a regular Jersey run and he’s way ahead of schedule.”

TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander missed Game 1 against the Boston Bruins. Coach Sheldon Keefe wouldn’t say how long he’ll be out for.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

“Meanwhile, Vegas practice today in preparation for Game 1 against Dallas. On the ice Mark Stone, William Carrier and Alex Pietrangelo. GM Kelly McCrimmon saying that Pietrangelo had an appendectomy and that’s why he was out. Now I know there are some people who don’t mind this. There are some people who really hate this. The fact is we’re, if anyone wants to change it, we’ll see if it happens two years from now in CBA negotiations.”

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals defensemen Nick Jensen and Rasmus Sandin, both with upper-body injuries, practiced in regular jerseys.