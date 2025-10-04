NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Oilers, Panthers, Habs, Devils, Rangers, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and More

Buffalo Sabres: Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was given yesterday off. Defenseman Radim Mrtka missed practice with an illness. Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and defenseman Michael Kesselring are week-to-week.

Salim Nadim Valji: Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau is listed as day-to-day.

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman was on the ice after practice in full gear. He was doing stickhandling and shooting drills on both the forehand and backhand.

Rob Darragh: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice on injured Anton Lundell: “I think it’s day-to-day. I’m not sure I’m going to play him tomorrow, but we’re hopeful he’ll be good to go.”

NHL Rumors: Kirill Kaprizov’s Deal Will Push Martin Necas’ Number Up

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Zachary Bolduc missed yesterday’s practice with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day.

Kristy Flannery: Updates from New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe.

Brett Pesce: “Skating later today on his own, but in terms of the impact on next week, we’ll have to see”

Seamus Casey: “Not expecting to see him back on skates anytime in the near future.”

Stefan Noesen: “No change. Not close to being ready to play”

NHL: New York Islanders forward Calum Ritchie has a lower-body injury and could miss the start of the season.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: It’s a little unclear what is going on with New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin. He had been dealing with a lower-body injury, but had been practicing with the team. He missed Wednesday’s game and yesterday’s practice with an upper-body injury.

When head coach Mike Sullivan was asked if it was a different injury, he said no. Sullivan said they are hopeful that Panarin will be ready for opening night.

NHL Rumors: Will Rasmus Andersson Re-Sign with the Calgary Flames

NHL: Rangers forward J.T. Miller practiced yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Nick Jensen said that he’ll be in the lineup tonight.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper when asked about the four players who missed practice yesterday – Brandon Hagel, Victor Hedman, Taylor Raddysh and Erik Cernak: “The only updates for the status of players is whether they’re going to play opening night, and everybody’s so far scheduled to.”

Elliotte Friedman: Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to play tonight and be ready for their season opener next Thursday.

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Cole Bagley: Utah Mammoth forward Logan Cooley won’t be in the lineup today, but coach Andre Tourigny said that they have a “good feeling” that he’ll be ready to start the season.

Cole Bagley: Mammoth forward Jack McBain is ready to play, but is dealing with an illness and missed practice.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon returned to the lineup last night. Forward Pavel Dorofeyev took their morning skate but wasn’t ready to return.

NHL Rumors: Predators, Oilers, and the Blackhawks

NHL: Winnipeg Jets forward Jonathan Toews is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and didn’t practice yesterday.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.