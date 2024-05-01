NHL Injuries: Senators, Predators, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Capitals, and Jets

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot will have wrist surgery this offseason. It’s an issue that he has been dealing with for almost two seasons.

The surgery could happen in the next couple of weeks and recovery is expected to be two-three months. He should be ready for the start of training camp.

Nashville Predators; Defenseman Luke Schenn missed last night’s game with an illness.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews missed last night’s game.

Jonas Siegel and Chris Johnston of The Athletic: Matthews has been dealing with an illness and sources say he could also have an undisclosed injury. Doctors pulled him from Game 4 after the second period.

“It’s always the doctor’s call,” Keefe said. “The doctors always make the call for the players in their best interests. They don’t put anybody in harm’s way.”

Jonas Siegel : Maple Leafs Matthews was on the ice for about eight minutes before their morning skate before leaving. He did some puckhandling, passing, and tips.

: Maple Leafs Matthews was on the ice for about eight minutes before their morning skate before leaving. He did some puckhandling, passing, and tips. Chris Johnston: It’s not known yet if Auston Matthews will be healthy enough to play in Game 5 on Thursday.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said that goaltender Casey DeSmith is dealing with a lower-body injury.

Stephen Whyno: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie said in Game 3 he broke his left hand on a hit by Rangers Matt Rempe.

Tom Gulitti: Oshie said that he hopes to be able to play next season but he needs to get his back issues addressed before he can commit.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said that forward Nicklas Backstrom will likely be on the LTIR next season as well with his hip issue.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon (hand) and forward Vladislav Namestnikov (fractured cheekbone) missed last night’s game.