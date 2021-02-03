NHL Injury Updates: Hurricanes, Avalanche, Blue Jackets, Wild, Flyers, Senators and Blues

Injury Notes

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that Petr Mrazek is looking at two options. He doesn’t have any other info and isn’t sure how long he could be out.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche injury updates.

Nathan MacKinnon (lower-body) is out week-to-week.

Pavel Francouz (lower-body) is out week-to-week.

Erik Johnson (upper-body) is out week-to-week.

Devon Toews (lower-body) is out week-to-week.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower-body) is out week-to-week.

Matt Calvert (upper-body) is week-to-week.

Mark Scheig: The Columbus Blue Jackets activated Patrik Laine from the IR and put Kevin Stenlund on the IR retroactive to January 26th.

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon left last night’s game in the second period after crashing awkwardly into the boards. Coach Dean Evason said after the game that he had an upper-body injury and didn’t know the severity of the injury.

The Wild have also been without Mats Zuccarello, Alex Stalock, Marcus Johansson, Matt Dumba and Marcus Foligno. Marco Rossi is back in Austria after COVID complications and Kevin Fiala was suspended for three games.

Philadelphia Flyers: Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that they believe Sean Couturier is seven to 10 days away from returning, They will give another update in a couple of days.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers GM Fletcher said that Morgan Frost will be out for months as he’ll be having shoulder surgery. Not sure if Frost will be back to play this year. Sounds like they will focus on getting him ready for next year.

Wade Allison had ankle surgery and will be out for four to five weeks.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot was able to play last night.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on Vladimir Tarasenko: “He’s skating. He’s doing a good job. I think he’s worked really hard off the ice, kept himself in good shape from what I’ve seen. Now he’s on the ice skating and that’s good. He’s putting in the work on the ice now, so we’ll see how it goes.”