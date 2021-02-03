NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Flames are not in a rush

TSN: Darren Dreger when asked where the Calgary Flames are with regards to granting Sam Bennett‘s wish of a change of scenery.

“Trade speculation always generates a buzz, particularly in Canada. But the Flames’ position on Sam Bennett is no different than it was a year ago: They are in absolutely no rush to trade him. It has to be the right fit. It’s got to work best for the Flames, otherwise, GM Brad Treliving is willing to stand pat and use Bennett as a potentially impactful player for Calgary.”

Penguins GM search

TSN: Frank Seravalli on the Pittsburgh Penguins hunt for a new GM.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins have formally sought and been granted permission to speak to a trio of assistant GMs from around the NHL, including Chris Drury from the Rangers, Chris MacFarland from the Colorado Avalanche, as well as John Ferguson Jr. from the Boston Bruins. It’s important to point out that it’s still relatively early in the process. The Penguins have received more than 20 expressions of interest. They didn’t hear from some people that they actually still have on their list, so they’re hoping to whittle that list down to potentially six or seven authentic candidates hopefully by the end of the week and then hire their next GM to replace Jim Rutherford within the next two weeks.”

Sean Gentile of The Athletic: Grading on a scale of 1-5 (total out of 3) the top 10 candidates for the vacant Pittsburgh Penguins GM Position.

Chris Drury – New York Rangers AGM – 23 points

Tom Fitzgerald – New Jersey Devils GM – 22 points

Ron Hextall – Los Angeles Kings advisor – 19 points

Patrik Allvin – interim GM – 15 points

Mike Gillis – former Canucks GM – 14 points

Mike Futa – former LA Kings AGM – 12 points

Jason Botterill – Seattle Kraken AGM – 11 points

Kevin Weekes – broadcaster – 11 points

John Ferguson Jr. – Bruins director of player personnel – 9 points

Peter Chiarelli – Former Oilers/Bruins GM – 8 points