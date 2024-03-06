NHL News: Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick Traded To Edmonton

NHL general managers have decided that Wednesday, March 6th, has become the Trade Deadline. You can take another center off the board as the Anaheim Ducks have traded Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick to the Edmonton Oilers.

Sources say #Oilers and #NHLDucks are finishing off a deal that will send Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick to Edmonton. There is salary retention involved, as well as a third party broker. Some moving parts to this one.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 6, 2024

The Oilers have sent their first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft to the Ducks. The conditional pick becomes a fourth-round pick in 2025 if the Oilers win the Stanley Cup.

Hearing that they are the Oilers’ first-round pick in 2024 and a conditional fifth for 2025 that can improve to a fourth if Edmonton wins it all. https://t.co/SDxxL60kTK — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) March 6, 2024



In addition, the Ducks are retaining 50 percent of Henrique’s salary, while the Tampa Bay Lightning are retaining 25 percent.

Trade details: To EDM:

Adam Henrique

Sam Carrick

G Ty Taylor

2024 7th RD pick (TB) To ANA:

2024 1st RD pick (EDM)

2025 5th RD pick (conditional, TB) To TB:

2025 4th RD pick (conditional) Ducks retain 50% of Henrique, Carrick deals

Bolts retain 25% of Henrique deal — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 6, 2024

To confirm, Ducks have retained 50% of Henrique & Carrick’s deals, while Bolts retained 25% of Henrique’s full contract. https://t.co/HIFSLbL44c — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 6, 2024



Henrique, in the final year of a five-year contract, has a salary cap hit of $5.825 million this season.

The Oilers were looking to add depth to their forward group. They had signed Corey Perry to a one-year contract but also needed center help. Connor Brown has not worked out for the Oilers this season.

Adam Henrique is having a solid season for a team near the bottom of the standings. Henrique has 42 points (18 goals and 24 assists) for the Ducks in 60 games this season. He also has a plus/minus of 0, which is impressive for a team that gives up a lot of goals.

Adam Henrique traded to #LetsGoOilers His versatility will be a welcome addition in Edmonton. That said, it’s difficult to envision his offensive numbers improving given the amount of strong point-producers already in the mix.https://t.co/83q4WJP7NU pic.twitter.com/DgCRILSL4s — Frozen Tools (@FrozenTools) March 6, 2024



Carrick is a UFA that has a cap hit of $850,000. He has 11 points in 63 games. Henrique will help fill the void of Ryan McLeod, who has been out with an injury.

Sam Carrick is a just depth forward. If Anaheim will acquire a 1st round draft pick, it would be a steal for the Ducks, in our opinion. But we expect a 2nd round draft pick. We’ll see. pic.twitter.com/0r6znhnLl1 — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) March 6, 2024

We know teams like the New York Rangers were in on Adam Henrique to fill their third-line center position. But it appears the Rangers are focused on Alexander Wennberg from the Seattle Kraken to fill that role.

Henrique has also come up big in the playoffs, mainly when he played for the New Jersey Devils. He is most remembered for his overtime goals in Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers, which propelled the Devils to the Stanley Cup Final.

In addition, he scored the winning goal in Game 7 of the first round of the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers.