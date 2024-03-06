NHL News: Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick Traded To Edmonton
NHL general managers have decided that Wednesday, March 6th, has become the Trade Deadline. You can take another center off the board as the Anaheim Ducks have traded Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick to the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers have sent their first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft to the Ducks. The conditional pick becomes a fourth-round pick in 2025 if the Oilers win the Stanley Cup.


In addition, the Ducks are retaining 50 percent of Henrique’s salary, while the Tampa Bay Lightning are retaining 25 percent.


Henrique, in the final year of a five-year contract, has a salary cap hit of $5.825 million this season.

The Oilers were looking to add depth to their forward group. They had signed Corey Perry to a one-year contract but also needed center help. Connor Brown has not worked out for the Oilers this season.

Adam Henrique is having a solid season for a team near the bottom of the standings. Henrique has 42 points (18 goals and 24 assists) for the Ducks in 60 games this season. He also has a plus/minus of 0, which is impressive for a team that gives up a lot of goals.


Carrick is a UFA that has a cap hit of $850,000. He has 11 points in 63 games. Henrique will help fill the void of Ryan McLeod, who has been out with an injury.

We know teams like the New York Rangers were in on Adam Henrique to fill their third-line center position. But it appears the Rangers are focused on Alexander Wennberg from the Seattle Kraken to fill that role.

Henrique has also come up big in the playoffs, mainly when he played for the New Jersey Devils. He is most remembered for his overtime goals in Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers, which propelled the Devils to the Stanley Cup Final.

In addition, he scored the winning goal in Game 7 of the first round of the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers.

 