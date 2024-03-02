NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Rangers, and the Anaheim Ducks

The Seattle Kraken are still talking with two pending UFAs

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Sources are saying the Seattle Kraken are talking with pending UFAs Jordan Eberle and Alexander Wennberg about contract extensions. It’s possible that if they can’t reach a deal by the deadline, they could be moved.

The Vegas Golden Knights looking at a large forward group, and they’re not alone in eyeing forwards

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Vegas Golden Knights will likely put Mark Stone on the LTIR and that would give them $9.5 million in cap flexibility.

Some pending UFAs they could be interested in include Jake Guentzel, Vladimir Tarasenko, Tyler Toffoli, Adam Henrique, Jordan Eberle, Jason Zucker, Anthony Mantha, Max Pacioretty, Alex Wennberg and Anthony Duclair.

NHL Rumors: Scouting CHI-COL, TOR-ARI, and SJ-ANA, Oilers, Golden Knights, Flyers, and the Coyotes

Players with term they could look at – Pavel Buchnevich, Frank Vatrano, Reilly Smith and Mikael Granlund.

Guentzel, Tarasenko and Toffoli would make sense.

The Edmonton Oilers are interested in some of those players but they have cap issues. They were interested in Chris Tanev. The Oilers are being patient.

Also looking for forwards include the New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche, and maybe the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs (depth).

Are the New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks talking trade?

Hunter Crowther: A viewer on the YouTube channel asks on DailyFaceoff Live if the New York Rangers interest in Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano is real. Frank Seravalli says the Ducks that been scouting the Rangers for a while now and adds:

“My thought process is, as unofficial as it is, it’s gotta be some kind of roster player that the Rangers are looking to send back to Anaheim.

There’s been lots of speculation that it’s Kaapo Kakko and if he’s in play, although Rangers fans didn’t like that I mentioned his name in a potential trade proposal. If there’s a trade that involves both Henrique and Vatrano in some kind of package, I wouldn’t be shocked to see that first-round pick and a roster player in play.”