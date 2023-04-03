NHL News and Injuries: Blackhawks, Capitals, Ducks, Predators, Flyers, Blues and Leafs

On waivers

Cap Friendly: The Chicago Blackhawks have placed forward Joey Anderson on waivers.

The Capitals sign Mitchell Gibson

Washington Capitals: The Capitals signed goaltender Mitchell Gibson (Harvard) to an ATO yesterday and he backed up Darcy Kuemper as Charlie Lindgren was sick. Gibson is expected to sign an NHL contract at a later date.

The Ducks sign Judd Caulfield

Anaheim Ducks: The Ducks have signed forward Judd Caulfield to a two-year entry-level deal that will kick in next season. He signed an ATO with the San Diego Gulls (AHL). Caulfield was acquired by the Ducks from the Penguins for Thimo Nickl.

NHL Injuries

Ryan Pike: After leaving Saturday’s game early, Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson was their backup last night.

Alex Daugherty: Darren Pang reported yesterday that Nashville Predators Matt Duchene said that when he took his glove off after being hit, the tip of his finger remained in the glove.

Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen missed yesterday’s game and is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post Dispatch: St. Louis Blues defensemen Marco Scandella (lower-body) and Robert Bortuzzo (upper-body) remain out.

It’s possible that Scandella doesn’t play again this season. He was spotted wearing a boot yesterday.

Forwards Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas missed their third straight game. Buchnevich, Thomas and Bortuzzo skated yesterday and the Blues are hopeful that a couple of them could return on Tuesday.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray left last night’s game early.