NHL News and Injuries: Bonuses, Waivers, Oilers, Flyers, Bruins, Sabres, Avs, Habs, Sens, and Sharks

Charlie McAvoy Suspended

NHL Player Safety: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is suspended for four games for an illegal check to the head on Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Cap Friendly: McAvoy forfeits $197,916.68.

Paul Stastny Retires

Pierre LeBrun: After 17 NHL seasons Paul Stastny has retired. He filed it back in September.

Bonuses that are approaching

Frank Seravalli: Player bonus that will be due soon.

Blake Wheeler – Rangers: $100,000 for 10 GP (Thurs vs. CAR)

Connor Brown – Oilers: $3,225,000 for 10 GP (Sat vs. NSH)

Joe Pavelski – Stars: $1,000,000 for 10 GP (Sat @ VAN)

Cam Talbot – Kings: $1,000,000 for 10 GP (projected Nov. 11 vs. PHI)

On Waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Edmonton Oilers have placed forward Adam Erne on waivers.

The Oilers sign Sam Gagner

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Sam Gagner to a one-year deal. He had been on a PTO during training camp and then signed an AHL contract.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL and $250,000 in the minors.

Felix Sandstrom on loan

Cap Friendly: The Philadelphia Flyers have sent goaltender Felix Sandstrom to the AHL on a conditioning stint. He is loaned for a maximum of 14 days.

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be out a few weeks with an upper-body injury according to coach Jim Montgomery.

Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that forward Zach Benson is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. It is the same injury he had been dealing with before and they want to shut him down so he can completely heal. They could end up placing him on the IR.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi practiced yesterday.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defensemen Cale Makar and Bowen Byram didn’t practice yesterday.

Corey Masisak of the Denver Post: Avs coach Jared Bednar expects at least on of Makar and Byram to play tonight. Makar missed some time in Sunday’s game after crashing heavily into the boards. It’s not known what Byram’s issue is.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Kirby Dach had knee surgery yesterday and is expected to ready for the start of next season.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture had a setback and hasn’t skated since last Friday. The Sharks are going to give him a break.

San Jose Sharks PR: The Sharks have activated defenseman Jacob MacDonald from the IR.