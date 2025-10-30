NHL News: Colorado Avalanche Extend Martin Necas

The Colorado Avalanche and Martin Necas have agreed to an eight-year, $92 million contract extension, with an annual average value of $11.5 million.

The Colorado Avalanche and Martin Necas completed an 8-year, $11.5M contract extension. Another UFA off the board…front-loaded, $60M in signing bonuses, full NMC the first 7 years of the new deal. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 30, 2025

It is front-loaded with $60 million in signing bonuses. Necas is also getting a full no-movement clause for the first seven years of the deal. Not to mention, he is getting a nice bump from the $6.5 million he is currently making.

Necas #GoAvsGo 8 x $11.5M Cap Hit extension: Yr 1: 6M Base & 8M Signing Bonus

Yr 2 & 3: 5M & 9M SB

Yr 4: 4.9M & 9M SB

Yr 5: 5.9M & 4.5M SB

Yr 6 & 7: 1.65M & 7M SB

Yr 8: 1.5M & 6.9M SB No Move Clause & 15 team no trade Year 8 Rep’d by @Mike_ESMHockeyhttps://t.co/nPQx63nXjC — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) October 30, 2025

The Avalanche acquired Necas from the Carolina Hurricanes as part of the first trade involving Mikko Rantanen. Later, Rantanen would be traded to the Dallas Stars and would haunt the Avalanche in the playoffs. But President Joe Sakic and GM Chris MacFarland stood firm in their beliefs that they were not paying Rantanen more than Nathan MacKinnon‘s $12.6 million AAV.

While it was quiet on the Western Front, the Avalanche knew this deal needed to get done. They could not have another Rantanen situation on their hands. But the Avalanche also knew it would be easier with Necas to have him fall in line under MacKinnon. Plus, Necas has fit in so well with the Avalanche. In 11 games this season, Necas has 13 points (seven goals and six assists) playing alongside Nathan MacKinnon.

Since joining the Avalanche last season, Necas has recorded 41 points (18 goals and 23 assists) in 41 games. And he was coming on last season with the Carolina Hurricanes, scoring 55 points (16 goals, 39 assists) in 49 games. He took a chance on himself during the contentious contract negotiations that saw him sign a two-year bridge deal worth $6.5 million a season.

Martin Necas was looking for an elevated role in Carolina. The Hurricanes saw what he could do with them, and he is doing the same thing with the Colorado Avalanche.

Martin Necas, signed to an 8x$11.5M extension by COL, is a dynamic offensive winger with elite speed, puck skills, and creativity. Carries the puck end-to-end, beating defenders one-on-one and attacking off the rush, but also deadly off extended possessions and cycles. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/0iH6jan4LR — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 30, 2025

Next up for the Colorado Avalanche is Cale Makar. The belief has always been that Makar would get more than MacKinnon. Maybe that number comes in at $12 million on an AAV. But Sakic and MacFarland want to have a cap structure in place moving forward so they can add. But when Makar is eligible, he will reset the defence market.

As far as what is to come with Martin Necas signing, the 2026 UFA class continues to shrink, and it could be another boring offseason once the season ends. With Necas at $11.5 million and Kyle Conoor at $12 million, where does Adrian Kempe fit in with the Los Angeles Kings?

?NHL Thought of the Day ? Everyone’s to a price for the the Million Dollar Man right @MDMTedDiBiase Colorado met Martin Necas price. Who’s Next Kempe? #goavsgo #gokingsgo pic.twitter.com/egUvZ7EEMN — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) October 30, 2025

