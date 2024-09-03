NHL News: The Edmonton Oilers Extend Leon Draisaitl for Eight Years

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year, $112 million contract extension with a salary cap hit of $14 million.

David Pagnotta: Oilers GM Stan Bowman: “This is a historic day for the Edmonton Oilers. Leon’s commitment to our team, our city and Oilers fans everywhere cannot be overstated. His desire to help bring a Stanley Cup title home to Edmonton is central to everything he does both on and off the ice.”

Currently, for the 2025-26 season, Leon Draisaitl’s $14 million cap hit is the highest, then: Matthews: $13.25 mill

MacKinnon: $12.6

McDavid: $12.5

Panarin: $11.643

Pettersson: $11.6

Karlsson: $11.5

Nylander: $11.5

Pastrnak: $11.25 ** numbers from @PuckPedia — Mark Easson (@myNHLTradeRumor) September 3, 2024

Thoughts from the media

Bob Stauffer: “Since the start of his current 8-year deal in 2017 Leon Draisaitl ranks:

Points: 713 (2nd)

Goals: 297 (2nd)

PPG: 130 (1st)

GWG: 53 (4th)

In the last 3 Playoff seasons Leon ranks:

Points: 81 (2nd)

Goals: 30 (T-1st)

Assists: 51 (2nd)

PPG: 15 (1st)”

Ryan Rishaug: “To me, this deal signifies a willingness by Draisaitl to do a reasonable deal, certainly not maxing out what would have been out there in free agency. A massive piece locked in for 8 years, and have to think this helps considerably with the McDavid extension this time next summer.”

Pierre LeBrun: “Draisaitl contract front-loaded, includes full no-move clause throughout. Both sides agreed to the bigger parts of this deal late last week. Some finishing touches over the weekend. Draisaitl made sure to get a lot of information this summer en route to this massive decision. Wants to win in Edmonton.”

Frank Seravalli: “Leon Draisaitl’s 8-year extension: $14 million per year, highest in #NHL history. It’s not the highest total dollar deal in NHL history (Ovechkin, $124 million) – but it’s a massive payday, and a massive piece of business done for #Oilers.”

Jim Matheson: “First piece of Oiler business with Draisaitl extension. Next up Bouchard who has 49 points in his last 37 playoff games. He might get $10m AAV in his extension”

Jim Matheson: “With Draisaitl extension at AAV of $14m for eight years fans can breathe easy. He is all in for Stanley Cup run. Katz was always going to buck up for one of top 10 players in world.”

Night Cap Recap Leon Draisaitl Signs New Deal in Edmonton #letsgooilers pic.twitter.com/4PpLSuQuNf — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) September 3, 2024

Draisaitl’s 2023-24 stat card courtesy of AllThreeZones: pic.twitter.com/gefmHLG1zJ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 3, 2024