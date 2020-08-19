NHL News: Coyotes, Bruins, Hurricanes, Avs, Blues, Golden Knights and Capitals

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said that they are not sure of the status of forwards Conor Garland and Nick Schmaltz for Game 5.

Shawn Hutcheon: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy yesterday on David Pastrnak: “He skated today, made it through practice, did a few battle drills. Some of that will depend on how he feels in the morning if there’s residual effect. Then we’ll make a decision. I would anticipate Bergy & March will be fine for tomorrow.”

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that Jordan Staal is listed as day-to-day.

Cory Lavalette: Brind’Amour said they are evaluating Staal but it was a good sign that he was able to practice yesterday.

Rick Sadowski: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that he thinks forward Andre Burakovsky will be “good to go” for Game 5.

Lou Korac of In The Slot: St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko has left the bubble and returned to St. Louis to meet with their team doctors to further evaluate his shoulder.

“Yeah, it’s concerning, I think,” Berube said. “We don’t know a lot yet, so I’m not going to jump to conclusions on anything. Listen, he’s not feeling right and so that’s why he’s going to get it looked at. I don’t know what to tell you to be honest. It is concerning, but we’ve got to wait and see. “No signs really. He obviously wasn’t comfortable with the way it felt, so we’ve got to get it looked at. Other than that, I really don’t know a whole lot about it.”

Berube said it’s possible that Tarasenko rejoins the team in Edmonton at some point and that he hasn’t been ruled out of the playoffs.

Dan Rosen: Blues coach Craig Berube said he understood why Tarasenko was a little hesitant in the four games that he played: “But I understood why, coming back from surgery and nine months off. … For sure he wasn’t full out, but in saying that I didn’t think there was anything wrong.”

Mike Morreale: Vegas Golden Knights forward Paul Stastny returned to the lineup last night.

Samatha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom was not able to play last night.