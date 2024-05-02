NHL Rumors: Are More Changes Coming to the Seattle Kraken this Offseason?

Sportsnet: Kate Shefte of the Seattle Times on the Jeff Marek Show on if there could be some changes coming to the Seattle Kraken this offseason after GM Ron Francis‘ press conference on Monday.

Marek: “That has a… that was pretty grumpy at times, maybe angry at times Ron Francis that we saw yesterday. And normally Ron Francis is pretty chill, pretty laid back. Handles things very calm. I look at that and sort of trying to read the tea leaves here on what’s going to happen with Seattle next. I believe this is going to be the summer of bigger moves for Seattle. Kate agree, disagree?

Shefte: “You know, I always you know, I probably would have said that last summer too and then they really didn’t do a whole lot. It’s hard to tell. I, you got to think so, right?

But then also they, you know, they were very successful not that long ago. They think that what they, they’re, they’re proud of their core. They think that they’ve got mostly what they need, but they just weren’t scoring this year. And that is not something you can overcome very easily.

And I you know, just I imagined Justin Schultz probably isn’t gonna, isn’t gonna stick around and early indications have not been that he’s staying there. So there will be you know, and that opens up a space for Ryker Evans. He’s already there. The new fourth newfangled fourth line experiment they hit there a year ago, their fourth line was what was the envy of the league. Talked about constantly. Multiple 20 goal scorers down there. Was wild.

And but then this year, the replacements didn’t really work out so maybe they try something new there. They brought all the most of those guys in on pretty short deals.

And you know, you gotta, you gotta, you gotta trade. You got to kind of, I would think you got to make at least a couple moves. You know, supplemental pieces. This isn’t really you know, (in audible) flashy three agents or the big name on the trade market. That hasn’t really been Seattle’s thing and I’d be a little, I’d be pretty floored if that wound up being their thing this summer, but I hope they make some moves. Some complimentary moves, you know, what else, you got to do that right?

Marek: “I really get the feeling that, that Ron Francis is looking to knock things around the box in Seattle. But again, to your point, we’ll see what happens.”