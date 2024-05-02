NHL Rumors: Coaching – New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the San Jose Sharks

The New Jersey Devils haven’t asked for permission to speak with the Pittsburgh Penguins head coach

Rob Rossi of The Athletic: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas said that the New Jersey Devils haven’t asked for permission to speak with Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan. Dubas in a text:

“There have been no requests and no permissions granted.”

A Devils source said that if Sullivan wasn’t under contract with the Penguins, the Devils would be interested in him for their vacant head coaching position. Sullivan’s three-year contract extension kicks in on July 1st that reportedly pays him $5.5 million a season.

Nick Kypreos wrote in the Toronto Star: “Rumours of Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan leaving Pittsburgh to join close friend Tom Fitzgerald in New Jersey won’t dissipate.”

Frank Seravalli: “Good reporting and insight from @Real_RobRossi. My understanding is there have been discussions internally in PIT with varying levels of intensity about future of the coaching staff as a whole (relating to assistants) that has contributed to the noise.

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier on what he could be looking for in his next head coach, and 12 potential candidates.

“I’m not going to rule out anything or anyone if a candidate comes up that blow us away. At the same time, I think someone who’s had some sort of time or experience in the NHL would definitely be beneficial or pro hockey would be beneficial. I don’t want to rule anyone out if there’s someone we come across that we’d like to speak to.

“As far as the age thing goes, it’s kind of the same boat. It could be nice to have a younger person that the group could grow with being that we’ll be a younger team. At the same time, there’s a lot to be said for experience, too, if there’s someone who comes in here and we think is a good fit to lead the group.”

Potential candidates include Craig Berube, David Carle, Dean Evason, Gerard Gallant, Don Granato, Travis Green, Jeff Halpern, Todd McLellan, Marco Sturm, Joel Ward and Ryan Warsofsky, and Jay Woodcroft.