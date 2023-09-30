NHL News: Draft Date, Foligno Extended, Waivers, and Injury Updates

Chris Johnston: The 2024 NHL draft is set for June 28th and 29th.

Chris Johnston: The NHL has been working on plans to host the 2024 NHL draft in Las Vegas.

The Blues release Nick Ritchie

Chris Johnston: The St. Louis Blues have released forward Nick Ritchie from his PTO.

The Wild extend Marcus Foligno

Chris Johnston: The Minnesota Wild have signed Marcus Foligno to a four-year contract extension with a salary cap hit of $4 million.

The Blue Jackets claim Spencer Martin

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets claimed goaltender Spencer Martin off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks.

Placed on waivers

Cap Friendly: Players put on waivers yesterday.

Colorado Avalanche – Keaton Middleton and Spencer Smallman

New Jersey Devils – Tyler Wotherspoon

New York Rangers – Alex Belzile, Anton Blidh, Turner Elson, Ty Emberson, Connor Mackey, and Riley Nash

St. Louis Blues – Adam Guadette

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins defenseman Jakub Zboril practiced for the first time this week and was in a no-contact jersey.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has been out with a lower-body injury, and skated with the main group yesterday.

When asked if he’s 100% now: “Stuff like this, I think the more you work on it the better it’s going to get.” The injury hasn’t gotten worse, he said, but it “hasn’t really gotten much better.”

Peter Baugh: Avs defenseman Bowen Byram was sick and missed practice.

Forward Brandon Kozun has a lower-body injury.

Coach Jared Bednar is hopeful that Makar will be able to get into a preseason game or two.

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan McLeod and defenseman Mattias Ekholm are progressing well and could get into a preseason game or two. They won’t play this weekend.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson practiced yesterday with the non-game group. He could be ready for Saturday’s game.

Josh Getzoff: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel took part in yesterday’s practice in a no-contact jersey. Coach Mike Sullivan said it was a big step and that he’ll travel with the team to Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Josh Yohe : “Certainly seems at least possible that Jake Guentzel could be ready to go for the opener in two weeks. Not many would have expected that after reading the initial Penguins press release about his injury. Needless to say, a healthy Guentzel makes the Penguins considerably better.”

: “Certainly seems at least possible that Jake Guentzel could be ready to go for the opener in two weeks. Not many would have expected that after reading the initial Penguins press release about his injury. Needless to say, a healthy Guentzel makes the Penguins considerably better.” Pens Inside Scoop: Sullivan on Guentzel: “He’s progressing. We’re real encouraged with how far he’s come. It was his first day joining team practice. He was no contact. I thought he looked really good. We’ll see where he goes.”

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Logan Brown and defenseman Roman Schmidt are out indefinitely.

Brown is on a two-way contract and was trying to crack their bottom-six.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok (undisclosed) skated on his own again and isn’t practicing with the team yet.

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti both practiced in a regular jersey at practice.