NHL News: Flames, Blackhawks, Blues, and Injury Notes

The Calgary Flames extend Mikael Backlund

Puck Pedia: The Calgary Flames signed Mikael Backlund to a two-year contract extension with a $3.25 million salary cap hit. He’ll have a full no-movement clause through December 31st, 2027, and then a 10-team no-trade clause kicking in on January 1st, 2028.

Puck Pedia: The no-movement clause kicks in right away.

The Chicago Blackhawks re-sign Wyatt Kaiser

Chicago Blackhawks: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed defenseman Wyatt Kaiser to a two-year deal with a $1.7 million salary cap hit. Kaiser had been an RFA.

NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas on Sidney Crosby

The St. Louis Blues extend Nathan Walker

Puck Pedia: The St. Louis Blues signed forward Nathan Walker to a two-year contract extension with a $887,500 cap hit. He’s entering the final year of his deal with a $775,000 cap hit.

2026-27: $875,000

2027-278: $900,000

NHL Injury Notes

Shawn Hutcheon: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on forward David Pastrnak: “David Pastrnak won’t skate for the first couple of days. His last training block, he had a little tendonitis. He’ll be in full practice early next week.”

Michael Augello: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day, but it could be longer.

Meghan Angley: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood is out week-to-week, but is expected to be ready close to the start of the regular season.

Forward Logan O’Connor should be able to return by the start of November, as he’s coming back from a hip injury.

Defenseman Sam Girard has a lower-body injury but should be ready to start the season.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist) said that he isn’t ready for the start of training camp. He is progressing and skating on his own. There is no timeline, though he is expected to start practicing with teammates by the start of the season.

Alex Baumgartner: Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito said that forward Matthew Tkachuk had surgery and will be out a while. There is no exact timeline, but it is sounding like it could be until at least December.

NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Forward Tomas Nosek will be out for multiple months after he suffered an injury while training.

Chris Stevenson: Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green said that defenseman Nick Jensen will likely start skating next week, and it’s too early to say if he’ll be ready to start the season. Jensen is coming off hip surgery.