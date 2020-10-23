NHL News: GM Meetings, Winter Classic, OHL Seaoson, Red Wings, and the Canucks

GM meetings underway

Pierre LeBrun: Some of the items on the table at the GM meeting that got underway at noon.

2020-21 season, possible timing and different format/scenarios

AHL and player development

Seattle expansion update

Draft lottery

Speaking Period prior to free agency (dropped in new CBA)

World juniors

2021 Winter Classic postponed/canceled

John Shannon: The NHL has postponed the Winter Classic and the All-Star Game for the 2020-21 season. The NHL says that it doesn’t impact their hope to start the season ‘around’ January 1st, 2021.

David Pagnotta: A league source has said that the canceling of the 2021 Winter Classic doesn’t mean the 2022 Winter Classic will be held at Target Field.

OHL season getting pushed back?

Rick Westhead: “Hearing some Ontario Hockey League teams are telling players they don’t expect to open training camps until mid-January at the earliest. Even that’s far from a certainty. OHL has publicly said it hopes to start season Dec. 1.”

Red Wings and Tyler Bertuzzi file arbitration numbers

Elliotte Friedman: The Detroit Red Wings have filed a $3.15 million offer in arbitration for forward Tyler Bertuzzi. Bertuzzi is looking for $4.25 million.

Ted Kulfan of the Detroit News: Bertuzzi’s arbitration hearing is set for Sunday. Bertuzzi is coming off a deal where he made $1.4 million.

GM Steve Yzerman and Bertuzzi’s camp have held talks about a long-term deal.

The Red Wings also have restricted free agents in Anthony Mantha and Dmytro Timashov, but neither are them are scheduled for arbitration.

On the Canucks

TSN Radio Vancouver: Ray Ferraro on TSN 1040 on the Vancouver Canucks: “They’ve got no money. You’ve got a bottom 6 that doesn’t give you much inspiration. You’re looking at Jake Virtanen in your top-6. That’s a big ask. Are you sure Myers is able to play in your top 4? And you’d be hard-pressed to think the goaltending is as good”

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province: Micheal Ferland is hopeful that he can play hockey again but his agent Jason Davidson said that “his health is the priority.”

Davidson added.

“We’re going to make sure we’re dialled in on whether Micheal is fit to play or not. We can’t keep doing this,” Davidson said, a nod to the fact that Ferland tried three times to make a return to the ice after suffering a concussion in a Canucks game nearly a year ago against the Los Angeles Kings.”

If Ferland can’t play the Canucks will long-term IR his $3.5 million salary cap hit.