NHL News: Golden Knights, Oilers, Capitals, and Players on PTOs

Golden Knights Laurent Brossoit to miss training camp
David Pagnotta: The Vegas Golden Knights announced that goaltender Laurent Brossoit will miss training camp because of an injury.
TFP reported last month that it was believed that he’d be out until November.
Reilly Smith and Brett Howden activated
Cap Friendly: The Vegas Golden Knights have activated Reilly Smith and Brett Howden off the IR.
The Oilers have re-signed Ryan McLeod
Ryan Rishaug: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Ryan McLeod to a one-year, $798,000 contract. The Oilers didn’t have a lot of salary cap space to work and McLeod didn’t have much leverage.
The $798,000 was below his qualifying offer.
Nicklas Backstrom is optimistic he can play this season … Tom Wilson feels he’s ahead of schedule
Harvey Valentine of NHL.com: Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom continues to rehab after having his left hip resurfaced, with no timeframe on his return.
“I’m going to start off by saying I’m pain free,” the center said Thursday, the first day of training camp. “No more pain that I had before. I’m feeling good. I’m in the gym working out, doing my rehab. So far, so good. I’m very optimistic that I’m going to play before the season ends.”
Capitals forward Tim Wilson had reconstructive ACL surgery on his left knee last May 24th. He won’t be ready for the start of the season but is progressing well.
“I feel good,” Wilson said. “I feel like I’ve kind of been ahead of schedule per se since Day One, but that doesn’t mean much unfortunately. Obviously, I want to be as good as I can every day, but you’ve still got to wait.”
The initial recovery time for Wilson was six to eight months.
List of players who on PTOs
NHL.com: A look at all the players who are in training camps and are on PTOs.
Artem Anisimov – Philadelphia Flyers
Zach Aston-Reese – Toronto Maple Leafs
Nathan Beaulieu – Anaheim Ducks
Derick Brassard – Ottawa Senators
Alex Chiasson – Arizona Coyotes
Michael Dal Colle – Ottawa Senators
Calvin de Haan – Carolina Hurricanes
Danny DeKeyser – Vancouver Canucks
Jason Demers – Edmonton Oilers
Cody Eakin – Calgary Flames
Scott Harrington – San Jose Sharks
Thomas Hickey – New Jersey Devils
Sonny Milano – Calgary Flames
James Neal – Columbus Blue Jackets
Tyler Pitlick – St. Louis Blues
Antoine Roussel – Philadelphia Flyers
Daniel Sprong – Seattle Kraken
Eric Staal – Florida Panthers
Derek Stepan – Carolina Hurricanes
Michael Stone – Calgary Flames
Nate Thompson – Los Angeles Kings
Jimmy Vesey – New York Rangers
Jake Virtanen – Edmonton Oilers