NHL News: Golden Knights, Oilers, Capitals, and Players on PTOs

Golden Knights Laurent Brossoit to miss training camp

David Pagnotta: The Vegas Golden Knights announced that goaltender Laurent Brossoit will miss training camp because of an injury.

TFP reported last month that it was believed that he’d be out until November.

Cap Friendly: The Vegas Golden Knights have activated Reilly Smith and Brett Howden off the IR.

The Oilers have re-signed Ryan McLeod

Ryan Rishaug: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Ryan McLeod to a one-year, $798,000 contract. The Oilers didn’t have a lot of salary cap space to work and McLeod didn’t have much leverage.

The $798,000 was below his qualifying offer.

Nicklas Backstrom is optimistic he can play this season … Tom Wilson feels he’s ahead of schedule

Harvey Valentine of NHL.com: Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom continues to rehab after having his left hip resurfaced, with no timeframe on his return.

“I’m going to start off by saying I’m pain free,” the center said Thursday, the first day of training camp. “No more pain that I had before. I’m feeling good. I’m in the gym working out, doing my rehab. So far, so good. I’m very optimistic that I’m going to play before the season ends.”

Capitals forward Tim Wilson had reconstructive ACL surgery on his left knee last May 24th. He won’t be ready for the start of the season but is progressing well.

“I feel good,” Wilson said. “I feel like I’ve kind of been ahead of schedule per se since Day One, but that doesn’t mean much unfortunately. Obviously, I want to be as good as I can every day, but you’ve still got to wait.”

The initial recovery time for Wilson was six to eight months.

List of players who on PTOs

NHL.com: A look at all the players who are in training camps and are on PTOs.

Artem Anisimov – Philadelphia Flyers

Zach Aston-Reese – Toronto Maple Leafs

Nathan Beaulieu – Anaheim Ducks

Derick Brassard – Ottawa Senators

Alex Chiasson – Arizona Coyotes

Michael Dal Colle – Ottawa Senators

Calvin de Haan – Carolina Hurricanes

Danny DeKeyser – Vancouver Canucks

Jason Demers – Edmonton Oilers

Cody Eakin – Calgary Flames

Scott Harrington – San Jose Sharks

Thomas Hickey – New Jersey Devils

Sonny Milano – Calgary Flames

James Neal – Columbus Blue Jackets

Tyler Pitlick – St. Louis Blues

Antoine Roussel – Philadelphia Flyers

Daniel Sprong – Seattle Kraken

Eric Staal – Florida Panthers

Derek Stepan – Carolina Hurricanes

Michael Stone – Calgary Flames

Nate Thompson – Los Angeles Kings

Jimmy Vesey – New York Rangers

Jake Virtanen – Edmonton Oilers