NHL Rumors: Sharks and Joe Thornton, and the Canucks and Nils Hoglander

The door isn’t closed on Joe Thornton playing this season

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: The door appears to be open for Joe Thornton to return to the San Jose Sharks if he wants to continue playing according to Sharks GM Mike Grier.

“Things are kind of up to him. I don’t know if he wants to play or not play,” Grier said on the opening day of training camp. “When he figures that out, and his family figures that out, then I’m sure I’ll have a conversation with him at some point.”

Nils Hoglander in tough to remain with the Canucks?

Donnie & Dhali: Nils Hoglander’s roster spot with the Vancouver Canucks could be in jeopardy this season according to the guys on the Donnie & Dhali show.

Donnie: “Bruce Boudreau, and in particular Travis Green before Boudreau came along, they didn’t seem to be fans of Nils Hoglander. And we see what is happening and you have to say to yourself. ‘how long is this guy going to be around?’

Dhaliwal: “First of all, he’s a second-round pick. He’s a skill guy.”

Donnie: “What does that mean?”

Dhaliwal: “What it means is, Donnie.”

Donnie: “That’s out the door.

Dhaliwal: “He has shown glimpses of being a really good forward, it’s just his defensive play has got him in the doghouse with Bruce. Same thing with Travis. And in the NHL, they don’t care how many points you get in the leagues before.

You got to play in all three zones, and that’s the defensive game that got him in trouble. No question about it but he’s a skilled guy and they don’t have a ton of guys like that.

But I’m shocked. I’d thought they’d find a spot for him but it looks like by judging by this, and if it stays like this Donnie, it looks like he’s Abbotsford bound. Which I don’t think a lot of people had that in the summer.