NHL News: Hartman to have hearing, Trouba only fined, and NHL Hightlights from last night

Ryan Hartman to have a hearing today

NHL Player Safety: Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman will have a hearing today for his slewfoot/tripping on Detroit Red Wings froward Alex DeBrincat.

Hartman slew foots DeBrincat – no call on that play, but Detroit is penalized for DeBrincat’s retaliation. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/BIa34xj7Jv — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) November 26, 2023

Jacob Trouba fined

NHL Player Safety: New York Rangers forward Jacob Trouba was fined $5,000 for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic.

nah cuz ??? what? was this??? is trent good? i absolutely hated that pic.twitter.com/f7FPCYpJrW — liv (@frentfrederic) November 26, 2023

Game Highlights from last night

Edmonton Oilers 8 – Anaheim Ducks 2

Nashville Predators 3 – Winnipeg Jets 2

Carolina Hurricanes 3 – Columbus Blu Jackets 2

St. Louis Blues 4 – Chicago Blackhawks 2

Detroit Red Wings 4 – Minnesota Wild 1