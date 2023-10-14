NHL News: Hathaway, Alfredsson, Werenski, Fabbri, Johansson, Norris, Motte, Granlund, Soucy and More

Garnet Hathaway fined

NHL Player Safety: Philadelphia Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway was fined $5,000 for kneeing Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski.

Daniel Alfredsson back with the Senators

Ian Mendes: The Ottawa Senators will be working to find a role for Daniel Alfredsson, but he’s “officially back with the organization” and will start off by working with the players. No title yet but will be doing some player development and coaching.

NHL Injury Notes

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski was put on the IR and will be out for one to two weeks.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri didn’t practice yesterday.

Ansar Khan: Fabbri’s injury is not expected to be long-term. He’s likely out today and back on Monday.

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Johansson practiced yesterday after leaving their game on Thursday early.

Ian Mendes: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was on the ice yesterday but by the way things are lining up, Norris may not be ready for Saturday.

Forward Zack McEwen was back at practice and with his fourth line.

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Motte is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Mikael Granlund was placed on the IR after re-aggravating a lower-body injury.

Sheng Peng: Granlund re-aggravated the injury during the second shift but played until halfway through the third.

Ben Kuzma: Vancouver Canucks forward Teddy Blueger is week-to-week with a leg injury.

Defenseman Carson Soucy (knee) skated for 20 minutes in a no-contact jersey.

Randip Janda: Canucks defenseman Guillaume BriseBois’ is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets Nikolaj Ehlers practiced yesterday after not looking 100 percent at the end of Wednesday’s game against the Calgary Flames.